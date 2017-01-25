Best Speeding Excuse Ever? Driver Tells Cop “Wind Was Pushing Me”

Just when you think you've heard it all, an Australian driver finds the airiest excuse ever to get out of a speeding ticket.
After being pulled over by the cops for allegedly speeding 17km/h or 10mph over the limit (127km/h or 79 mph in a 110km/h or 68mph zone), the unnamed man from Western Australia told the police “The wind was pushing me”.
No, seriously, that’s what he said and it went on record with the Three Springs Police department sharing the citation on their Twitter account with the humorous caption ‘And the excuse of the day goes to…’.
As you’d expect, the cops didn’t buy the excuse and handed the driver a AU$200 fine while also deducting two demerit points on Monday.
And excuse of the day goes to... — Three Springs Police (@ThreeSpringsPol) January 23, 2017