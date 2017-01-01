Best Wishes For A Happy New Year!
| By Andreas Tsaousis |
So, it’s out with the old, in with the new, as 2016 has bid as adieu and 2017 has just stepped in.
We would thus like to wish each and every one of you and your families and loved ones a happy new year.
Last time around, we said we believed 2016 would be exciting and, for our part, it sure was. Moreover, the Carscoops team has grown bigger and stronger than ever and you might have noticed that the site has received a quite thorough overhaul.
It goes without saying that we owe you, our readers, lots of thanks both for supporting our work and helping us get better with your suggestions and comments.
Our resolution for 2017 is to work even harder and make Carscoops even better. Therefore, we’ll just ease off the throttle just a little bit for today and go full speed ahead immediately afterwards.