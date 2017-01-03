Big Crash On Aussie Highway, Driver Flees The Scene

The driver of a dark saloon crashed while entering an 80 km/h (50 mph) zone on the Bruxner Highway in Australia, ditching the car after a very rough impact.
As many of the comments indicate, it's possible the car was stolen or perhaps the driver had been drinking, hence the swift departure from the scene of the accident.
NSW police said that there were three men inside the car at the time of the accident, all of whom fled the scene, according to the DailyTelegraph.
“Police have been told a green Ford Falcon was traveling west into Alstonville when it overtook another vehicle, lost control and rolled, landing on its roof. Three males on-board fled the scene and police were called. It is unknown if the three occupants were injured as a result of the crash," said the police in a statement.
Regardless of why the driver ran away, it would be interesting to know what compelled him to ignore the law and fail to reduce his speed - the rearwards camera angle points to a considerable speed difference between the dashcam vehicle and the saloon that crashed.
We can imagine how disturbing of an image this was for the driver of the dashcam car, who had to perform an evasive maneuver in order to avoid the debris that got sprayed onto the highway after the initial impact.
In the end, this feels like yet another accident that could have been easily avoided.