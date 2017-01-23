Biker Goes Airborne After Crashing Into Honda CR-V

While this accident may look horrific from afar, thankfully the rider was OK and even managed to get up almost immediately after the impact.
Crashing your motorcycle into a car is supremely dangerous at just about any speed. We've seen these types of incidents over and over again.
The only thing we can say about the rider in this instance is that perhaps he should have been more careful approaching that intersection. His speed seemed a bit high too. Other than that, it's definitely the driver of the Honda CR-V who's at fault.
Not only did he assume the coast was clear and initiated his right turn, he also did so without at least stopping for a second in front of the truck that was recording the action. Stopping and looking again could have prevented the entire accident.
The angle of the impact was also a positive factor, believe it or not. It decreased the rider's forward momentum significantly, allowing him to hit the ground with less force.
Video courtesy of Tony via Dash Cam Owners Australia