BMW 7-Series Gets The Individual Treatment With Turquoise Paint

If you have enough money to buy a brand new BMW 7-Series, there's a very good chance that you have some spare change to spec it out exactly how you'd like.
For those fortunate enough to be in that position, BMW Individual is the place to turn. Whether it is bespoke leather finishes, custom interior trims, special equipment or distinctive paint finishes, the German brand's division offers it all.
Consequently, one Dutch BMW 750i owner opted to have the vehicle painted in a unique shade of turquoise, giving the luxurious five-door sedan a truly eye-catching look that could turn heads even in a sea of more expensive supercars and hypercars.
Will such a bold color make an executive saloon like the 7-Series depreciate more? We don't know, but we do tip our hats to the owner for doing something different.
Images via Auto Forum and Auto Junk