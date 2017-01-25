BMW And Nissan Partner To Expand U.S. Fast-Charging Network

BMW and Nissan have joined forces with the largest public DC Fast charging network in the U.S., EVgo.
The collaboration between BMW and Nissan will see an additional 174 EVgo locations in 33 states available to EV owners with an additional 50 planned for 2017. All up, there are 668 dual-port DC Fast charging stations accessible to EV drivers, particularly those that own the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3.
To serve owners of the Leaf and i3 electric cars, the dual 50kW DC Fast charging stations offered by EVgo include both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo connectors and can be used by any EV that includes quick-charge ports. The stations are rapid enough to charge the Leaf and i3 to 80 per cent capacity in about 25-30 minutes.
To locate EVgo charging stations, all Nissan Leaf owners have to do is use the EZ-Charge smartphone application. BMW i3 owners meanwhile can use the vehicle’s installed ConnectedDrive system or the BMW ConnectedApp.
Speaking of the collaboration between the three companies, head of EV Infrastructure for BMW of North America, Robert Healey said “BMW’s continuing collaborations with Nissan and EVgo, further demonstrate the company’s commitment to building a robust public charging infrastructure across the country. We recognized early on that meaningful partnerships like this would be essential in order to support the expansion of convenient and accessible electric vehicle charging options.”