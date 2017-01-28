BMW Brake Failure Results In Massive Crash During Track Day

Located in southeast Mexico City, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is what we'd like to call a "sneaky quick" track.
Safe to say, making sure nothing's wrong with your brakes is a must, whether you're out there racing professionally, or just enjoying your M-powered BMW, as one should.
This accident happened right at the end of the main straight and it involved what looks like a BMW M3 or an M4. It's pretty hard to tell since the car plows into an older E92 M3 at very high speed.
The dashcam car was spared, though only because the driver got lucky - there's no way he could have anticipated another car coming in hot with limited or no brakes. By the way, we know it was brake failure because it's mentioned in the description of the video, along with the fact that all drivers were OK.
Overall, we reckon things could have been a lot worse. The blue BMW could have easily flipped over if the angle of the impact was slightly different.