BMW Chief Designer Karim Habib Reportedly Leaving German Automaker

According to a report fresh out of Germany, BMW’s chief designer Karim Habib is leaving the German automaker.
Although no official confirmation has been made, Auto Motor und Sport suggests that Habib has quit his position with BMW and is moving to an undisclosed carmaker.
Since taking up the helm of BMW’s chief designer in 2012, Habib has been instrumental in the exterior and interior designs of all of the company’s models under the leadership of BMW Group Design chief Adrian van Hoonydonk. Habib has also worked alongside Benoit Jacob and Anders Warming during his time at BMW.
Given his high-ranking position, Habib’s departure is certainly a loss for the brand and finding his successor will be a priority.