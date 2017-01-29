BMW Gets Creative With Projection Mapping On 7-Series [w/Video]

The BMW 7-Series will take center stage at key locations across the globe in elaborately-staged displays in which precisely sized images are projected on the body of the flagship sedan.
Those visiting BMW Welt in Munich, the BMW Brand Stores in Paris & Brussels and the BMW Driving Center in Seoul will be able to enjoy this combination of art and technology that will set new standards for customer experience, according to the automaker.
In order to further demonstrate the qualities of BMW's flagship model, the 7-Series, the German brand turned to something called "Experiential Marketing" to tell the story of the car on the car.
The installation itself uses advanced projection methods to visualize the design process for the 7-Series. Visitors will be able to follow the evolution of the car in the span of two minutes as powerful projectors will map perfectly-sized images onto a real-life model.
"Our aim is to bring visitors closer to the BMW brand through new and interactive experiences," said Claudette Pohl, project manager for experiential marketing for international brand formats. "In this project, we have found the ideal combination of ground-breaking digital ‘luxury storytelling’ and strong aesthetic appeal. As the BMW flagship and technology platform, this innovative approach to both content and medium suits the BMW 7 Series perfectly."
In order to create the exhibits, technology experts in the fields of virtual and augmented reality spent several weeks making sure every pixel was perfectly positioned to fit the car's design lines. The projection itself is said to be unaffected by lighting conditions and full-quality images can be mapped directly onto the vehicle's paint even in daylight, which is a first in this field.