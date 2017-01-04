BMW i Pilots Augmented Reality To Spec Out Cars

Prospective customers of the BMW i3 and i8 can now benefit from an advanced pilot programme being rolled out courtesy of a 3D augmented reality experience working with Tango, Google's smartphone augmented reality technology.
The program will initially be launched in the best selling BMW i dealerships and allows users to view a 3D image that is totally interactive and can be explored in real time. Additionally, the customer can take a virtual step inside the car to explore the interior while also having the ability to open the trunk and doors.
The BMW i Visualizer allows users to switch on the lights and offers all the configuration options available for a select model, all available at a touch of the screen. Once a customer's perfect i model is created, the data can be saved and shared across social media and sent to BMW i sales outlets.
When BMW completes the pilot program it will offer the application on Google Play, opening it up to all Android smartphone devices with Tango support.
Speaking of the app, BMW Group vice president of sales strategy and future retail, Andrea Castronovo said “Our vehicles are emotional products and to get that emotional feeling, you really need to experience them. In situations where the desired product isn’t available on the spot, this visualisation is the next best thing.”