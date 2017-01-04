BMW Looks Deep Into The Future With i Inside Concept

BMW has chosen CES 2017 as the place to unveil a concept providing a glimpse at how the interiors of their cars will look in the distant future.
Dubbed the BMW i Inside Future, the concept incorporates all of the automaker's latest technologies, including HoloActive Touch, the latest development for in-car control and display technology.
BMW HoloActive Touch is essentially a revolutionary step above the current BMW iDrive system. It brings together all of the advantages of BMW Head-Up Display with BMW gesture control and an intuitive touchscreen. Additionally, the HoloActive Touch includes a free-floating virtual display projected just above the center console and operated by finger movements. Interestingly, the driver doesn't actually need to touch the user interface to control it.
In terms of its overall design, the i Inside Concept is free of any doors, a traditional roof or even a windshield or rear window. Among its key design touches are completely enclosed front and rear wheels and a minimalistic interior design dominated by the HoloActive Touch system and an interactive screen stretching the length of the dashboard.