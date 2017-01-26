BMW M3's Second Facelift Gets New Headlights Before July Launch

Shortly after the facelifted BMW M4 was detailed alongside the refreshed 4-Series range, images and details have surfaced of the updated M3.
Interestingly, this latest M3 is technically the second facelift version for the sports sedan after it was initially updated in 2015 with a set of new taillights. As for its latest iteration, the only obvious exterior changes come at the front end with tweaked headlights and LED light bars connecting the lights to the kidney grille.
The only other updates noted by the crew at BMW Blog is that the illuminated M3 logo on the driver’s and passenger seat have been discreetly updated.
As with the facelifted M4, the tweaked M3’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine remains unmodified. That means it continues to pump out 425 hp and can accelerate from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds with the available six-speed manual transmission. An optional seven-speed dual clutch is also offered, dropping the sprint time down to 4.1 seconds.
The updated BMW M3 will arrive in the U.S. in July as a 2018 model.