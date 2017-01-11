Scoop: BMW M4 CS Is A Toned-Down GTS And It's Coming Our Way Fast

BMW was spotted again working on the updated M4 “CS”, a more civilized version of the limited GTS, in cold-weather conditions in Sweden.
Now that all 803 of the M4 GTS models are sold, the Bavarian maker is focusing on the development of the next best thing which goes by the unconfirmed CS suffix.
The new BMW M4 CS then is expected to use some trick parts from the hardcore GTS, including the brakes, exhaust, bits of its aero agenda and of its suspension, combined with the competition package.
With newcomers like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio breathing heavily down BMW's neck, it certainly will be interesting to see what they are planning to do in the engine department, given that the competition already offers significant more power than the 444hp the current M4 Competition model makes.
The most obvious features in the car pictured here is the more prominent chin spoiler and the almost integrated boot spoiler, but the new version will also bear the updates of the upcoming light refresh that BMW has in store for the whole series.
That refresh will include revised headlights, a slightly changed front grille and new lighting signature in the taillights. Inside there will be a new infotainment system -most likely the one that debuted in the 5-Series-, along with some new controls on the dashboard.
Our intel tells us that BMW will stop production of the MY2017 M4 in the end of February and wait until July to start building the MY2018 M4s, so that means that the new car might be unveiled between that time, with our best guess to be at the Geneva Motor Show.
