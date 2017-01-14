BMW M4 GTS Looks Sinister On Carbon-Graphite Wheels

The BMW M3/M4 has long been a tuner's favorite. With the release of the M4 GTS, BMW tuned things up all on its own, leaving little to be desired... or converted. So what does a tuner (or an enthusiastic owner) to do? Why, swap the wheels, of course!
As it is, the M4 GTS wears a set of forged and gloss-lathed lightweight alloys as standard from the factory. Buyers can even opt for ultra-lightweight wheels made from a carbon-fiber/aluminum composite.
This example, however, has been outfitted by Vorsteiner with its own set of V-FF 106 wheels. Made of carbon graphite, they measure the same 19 x 9.5 inches at the front and 19 x 10.5 inches at the rear as the stock set. But these do without the orange trim that the factory fits to match the front lip spoiler, complementing the matte black body finish for an even more sinister look.
Is it an improvement? That's entirely a matter of taste. But we don't mind taking another look at this Bavarian hot rod. With nearly 500 water-injected horsepower on tap and a 3.7-second 0-60 time, seeing one sitting still is a rare sight.