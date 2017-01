BMW Missing Out On Super Bowl LI

VIDEO

BMW hasn’t made an appearance on the Super Bowl since 2015, when it ran an i3 spot with Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, and it won't come back this year either.The decision is official, asreports, so those expecting so see the latest 5-Series in an ad will be disappointed, as the executive sedan won't be marketed on the Super Bowl stage , despite the success of their mini-movie called 'The Escape', which ran late last year, under the BMW Films banner.", said BMW of North America's VP of Marketing, Trudy Hardy.By choosing not to run ads during the event , BMW has joined other large names in the automotive industry that will follow the same path, including their MINI brand , and Toyota. On the other hand, Audi, Honda , Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus have all announced their presence at the Super Bowl LI.