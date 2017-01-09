BMW Puts A Price On New 2018 530e & M550i xDrive In The US

BMW announced pricing for the first members of the new 2018 5-Series family to reach US dealers, the plug-in hybrid 530e and the high-performance M550i xDrive.
The 2018 530e iPerformance will be available in both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, with prices kicking off at $52,395 for the former and $54,695 for the latter, including destination and handling fees. That's just $1,200 more than the base version of the previous-gen, non-hybrid, 528i with a 2.0L turbo.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the new 530e teams up an electric motor with a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo petrol with a combined output of 248hp and 310lb-ft. 0-60mph comes in 6.0 seconds, with all-wheel drive models scoring 5.8 seconds.
If you can’t really wait until the launch of the G30 M5, then BMW is already offering a ballistic version of the 5-Series, the M550i xDrive. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with 456hp and 480lb-ft, the 2018 M550i xDrive is capable of catapulting itself from zero to 60mph in under 4 seconds, making it quicker than the outgoing M5 in that area.
Pricing for the M550i xDrive starts at $73,095, including destination and handling fees. It’s also the first M Performance model to use a specifically modified M Performance engine, so keep that in mind when you’re looking for cool facts to share about your new ride.
BMW USA will bring both new versions of the G30 5-Series at the showrooms this spring.