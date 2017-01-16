BMW Reveals Facelifted 2018 4-Series Coupe, Gran Coupe & Convertible [134 Pics]

Photo Gallery

It took BMW almost two years after announcing a mid-cycle facelift for the 3-Series to bring a similar suite of updates for the related 4-Series family that includes the two-door Coupe, five-door Gran Coupe and the hardtop convertible.Similarly to the 3-Series sedan, Touring and more recently, the Gran Turismo, the updated 4-Series cars that will eventually arrive in North America as 2018MYs, feature mild (aka barely noticeable) design, chassis and engine updates.The squint and you’ll miss it exterior revisions over the current 4-Series include the following: new LED headlights, front foglamps and tail lamps, which retain the same shape as before, but now feature graphics similar to the 2012 concept, modified air intakes on the front bumper, different line-specific applications and a redesigned rear apron. Two new exterior paint finishes named Snapper Rocks Blue and Sunset Orange, along with new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel designs, complete the look.In an equally subtle manner, the common interior of all three models gets a new steering wheel design, electroplated aluminum and chrome detailing, double stitching on the instrument panel together with three new upholstery colors and three new trim strips. BMW also updated the infotainment system that now gets an interface with large tile-style control pads that can be rearranged. Optionally, for those of you who feel jealous of Audi’s digital cockpit, BMW offers the Multifunctional Instrument Display that gives drivers the choice of different visualisation options for all displays.BMW claims to have come up with a stiffer suspension for the 4-Series Coupe and Gran Coupe, delivering “sportier handling without any loss of ride comfort”, not only on the standard models, but those equipped with the optional M Sport and Adaptive suspensions too. All models get a more communicative steering as well.Having already update the 4-Series’ powertrains in June of 2016, there are no notable changes to the facelifted model, which in Europe, will be offered with an extended lineup of four- and six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines ranging from the entry-level 150PS (148hp) 418d and 184PS (181hp) 420i up to the 313PS (309hp) 435d and 326PS (322hp) 440i.* Developing Story