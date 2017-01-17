BMW Rolls Out Updates For 2017, Including Frugal 520d Efficient Dynamics

After revealing the updated 4-Series, BMW announced a series of updates for its big models, including the addition of the 520d Efficient Dynamics to the 5-Series range.
The new BMW 520d Efficient Dynamics is being described as the eco champion of the range as it can return a combined 72.4mpg UK (3.9lt/100km) and CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.
Under the bonnet sits the company’s 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 187hp (190PS) and 295lb-ft (400Nm) of peak torque between 1,750 and 2,500rpm.
The BMW 520d Efficient Dynamics’ 2.0-litre diesel engine features a turbocharger mounted on antifriction bearings, a high pressure exhaust gas recirculation system, a map-controller oil-pump and a further developed common rail injection system. Paired to it is a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox. 0-62mph (0-100km/h) comes in 7.5 seconds.
BMW has also made the new 520d Efficient Dynamics a tad more aerodynamic efficient in order to offer greater fuel economy while they are also using the company’s BluePerformance technology in addition to the particulate filter, an oxidation catalyst and a NOX storage catalyst. This adds an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection in order to further reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions.
As of March, BMW will offer the On-Street Parking information service in three more cities in Germany, aiming to make finding a parking space an easier task. Nuremberg, Bremen and Hanover will be added to the existing Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Stuttgart.
The service will be part of BMW’s ConnectedDrive Real Time Traffic Information service which is going to become available in a large number of the brand’s models that come equipped with the Professional infotainment system.
The latter debuted in the 5-Series and will also become available in the 7- and 6-Series models. BMW’s flagship model is also set to receive additional driver assistance systems like the Lane Change Assistant, the Active Assist Collision Avoidance system, the Cross Traffic Alert and the Wrong Way Driving Alert which prevents you from driving in the wrong direction into one-way streets, roundabouts and motorway entrances.
At the same time BMW will start to offer a fully digital instrument panel display as an option for the 3- and the 4-Series, a feature first seen in the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. Finally, all 6-Series models will get new special equipment features, including a brand new color option (Sonic Speed Blue metallic) and a new set of 20-inch bi-color alloy wheels.