BMW Sues American Parts Company For Trademark Infringment

BMW is suing a U.S.-based company for trademark and design patent infringement after alleging the company used its trademarks on a number of counterfeit products.
In a lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Western Division, BMW says that Mazz Auto Group infringed and diluted its trademarks, infringed on its design patents, committed fraudulent business practices, competed unfairly and used false designations of origin.
In the lawsuit, the German automaker asserts that Mazz Auto Group used a website to sell fake car wheels, center caps and badges adorned with BMW’s trademarks and design patents. Additionally, it is said that the company sold fake BMW products at the Mazz Autosport business in California.
BMW says that Mazz Auto Group adopted the carmakers marks and products in bad faith with the intent to cause confusion, reports WorldIPreview.
The lawsuit demands a jury trial and asks for 20 separate awards including $2 million per counterfeit mark, restitution, destruction of the infringed articles, all court costs and attoneys’ fees.