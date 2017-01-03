BMW To Drop GT From Next Generation 3-Series?

It might have been facelifted last summer, but the 3-Series Gran Turismo might not get a replacement in the next generation of the premium compact saloon.
There's nothing official at this time, but according to BMWBlog, which quotes unnamed sources close to the Bavarian automaker, the GT is likely to be phased out once the new 3-Series makes its way onto the market.
The is backed up by the fact that it doesn’t make much sense having both the 3-Series GT and the 4-Series Gran Coupe sitting next to each other, despite the former being a more practical and roomier (thanks to the extended wheelbase) take of the sedan, and the latter a four-door coupe.
As for the successor of the current F30, which is known internally as the G20, it's believed to be introduced in 2018. It will gain a different design, with more sculpted surfaces, while maintaining pretty much the same footprint, except for the wheelbase, which is said to be 70mm (2.75 in) longer. As for the 4-Series coupe, it is expected to be introduced one year after the 3-Series.