BMW To Introduce Fleet Of Autonomous 7-Series Cars Later This Year

BMW will roll out approximately 40 autonomous 7-Series models in the second half of 2017 in the United States and Europe.
The German brand has collaborated with Intel and Mobileye to develop a scalable architecture and advanced autonomous technologies.
As part of the partnership, BMW will lead the way for driving control and dynamics while producing the prototypes and scaling the autonomous platform for further partners. Intel meanwhile brings with it a world class processor that works together with the vehicle's range of sensors and cameras provided by Mobileye.
Discussing BMW's autonomous plans, member of the board of management of BMW AG for development, Klaus Frohlich said “Making autonomous driving a reality for our customers is the shared ambition behind our cooperation with Intel and Mobileye. This partnership has all of the skills and talent necessary to overcome the enormous technological challenges ahead and commercialize self-driving vehicles.
“Therefore, we are already thinking in terms of scalability and welcome other companies – manufacturers, suppliers or technology companies – to participate and contribute to our autonomous platform,” Frohlich said.