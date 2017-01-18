BMW X7 Reportedly Coming Next Year With Hybrid Option

Aimed against the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz GLS, the BMW X7 is said to be one year away from its official presentation.
Citing a company insider, Autocar reports that it's 'unlikely' to see it on the road, in its final form, before the end of 2017, with an early 2018 launch more plausible, adding that electrification is on the table, with a hybrid model believed to join the usual six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
In all likelihood, the hybrid X7 will employ the 740e's powertrain combining a 2.0-liter twin-turbo gasoline engine with an electric motor, for a system output of 326hp.
Visually, the company's largest SUV yet will be instantly recognizable as a BMW, with the front-end dominated by a huge double kidney grille, and a body that seems to be inspired by its smaller sibling, the X5.
Inside, the BMW X7 is expected to come with the latest technology features found on the current 5- and 7-Series cars, including semi-autonomous driving, new infotainment, smartphone integration and state-of-the-art head-up display, in addition to the premium materials that will include just about everything, from leather to carbon fiber.
Previous reports point towards the introduction of three different versions of the X7, with seven, five and four seats, which should appeal to a wide range of consumers. Speaking to the British magazine last year, BMW sales and marketing boss, Ian Robertson, said: "We will have some versions that are top-end luxury, as well as more mainstream versions. I can’t talk about pricing now, but given that this car will have all the technology and luxury of the 7 Series, it gives you a pretty good idea of the price point we’re talking about."