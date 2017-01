BMW's Most Advanced Autonomous Tech To Trickle Down Its Range

PHOTO GALLERY

BMW has confirmed that the advanced autonomous technologies set to feature in its first fully self-driving vehicle will trickle down its range.The new model, only known as the iNEXT , will launch in 2021 and alongside being totally electric , will be autonomous While speaking with Autocar , BMW senior vice president Hildergard Wortmann said that a similar technique was used when electric powertrain technology from the i3 and i8 trickled down to all of the brand’s other plug-in hybrids.“BMW has the largest number of plug-in hybrids on the road. You can have a plug-in hybrid from the [2 Series] Active Tourer to the 7 Series, so in every segment we have an offer out on the street today,” she said.Wortmann expanded on this by saying that BMW’s i division was no longer focusing solely on EVs and is now turning its attention to autonomous technologies , something which all BMW models will benefit from in the future.“[The i brand] will always stand for the latest, very specific stuff. It gives us a great chance to come up with cool stuff without having to go to the wider range immediately,” she said.