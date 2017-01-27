BMW's Most Advanced Autonomous Tech To Trickle Down Its Range

BMW has confirmed that the advanced autonomous technologies set to feature in its first fully self-driving vehicle will trickle down its range.
The new model, only known as the iNEXT, will launch in 2021 and alongside being totally electric, will be autonomous.
While speaking with Autocar, BMW senior vice president Hildergard Wortmann said that a similar technique was used when electric powertrain technology from the i3 and i8 trickled down to all of the brand’s other plug-in hybrids.
“BMW has the largest number of plug-in hybrids on the road. You can have a plug-in hybrid from the [2 Series] Active Tourer to the 7 Series, so in every segment we have an offer out on the street today,” she said.
Wortmann expanded on this by saying that BMW’s i division was no longer focusing solely on EVs and is now turning its attention to autonomous technologies, something which all BMW models will benefit from in the future.
“[The i brand] will always stand for the latest, very specific stuff. It gives us a great chance to come up with cool stuff without having to go to the wider range immediately,” she said.