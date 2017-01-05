Book By Cadillac Subscription Program Lets You Drive Multiple Models For $1,500 A Month

Can't decide between a luxury sedan or sport-ute? Cadillac is here to help with its new Book service. Rather than buying or leasing a specific vehicle, Book by Cadillac offers a subscription to a fleet of top-of-the-line luxury automobile - something like Netflix for cars.
Say, for example, you want a performance sedan (like a CTS-V) during the summer months, but a crossover (like the XT5) for the winter. Book by Cadillac can make that happen. Drive a CT6 sedan most of the time, but want an Escalade for a family ski vacation? No problem.
Just sign up and book (see what they did there?) the car you want on the app, and a white-glove concierge will drop off your new wheels at your home or office (or anywhere you specify) and pick up the one you're returning.
You won't have to worry about being stuck with a lower-end vehicle, because the service only supplies Cadillac's top-level models – the XT5, Escalade, CT6, and V Series performance models – all in Platinum trim. Plus you don't have to deal with the costs and hassles of maintenance, depreciation, and registration. Cadillac takes care of all of that for you.
Of course all of this comes at a cost: $1,500 per month, to be exact. Consider, by comparison, that after a payment of $9,845 due at signing, even a $88,790 CT6 3.0 Twin-Turbo Platinum costs $966 per month to lease on a 48-month term, for a total of $1,171/month amortized, albeit keep in mind, that's without any negotiation. But then you're stuck with the same car for four years, instead of getting to switch it up when you want. Now if Cadillac only had a new XLR (or threw a Corvette into the mix) it might be the perfect option for those with the means.
Cadillac will initially launch the subscription program in the New York metro area, with plans to debut in other markets soon.
For more information on how to join, check out Cadillac's dedicated page at BOOKByCadillac.