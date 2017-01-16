Brabus Is Ready To Customize Your New Mercedes E-Class

Eager to pick up a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but don't want your ride to look the same as everyone else's?
Fortunately there'll be plenty of customization options available, and Brabus has hit the market early with a range of upgrades to the German automaker's popular luxury sedan.
For the new W213 model, the Benz tuner extraordinaire is offering everything from engine enhancements and suspension upgrades to new wheels and aero kits.
The first thing anyone upgrading their new ride will want to consider are fresh wheels, and Brabus offers its monoblock alloys in diameters ranging from 18 to 21 inches, ready to coat in Continental, Pirelli, or Yokohama rubber.
Not enough? There's a full range of aerodynamic and stylistic components on offer as well, no matter which trim in which your E left the factory: standard, Avantgarde, Exclusive, or AMG Line. There's a new front bumper (reducing front-end lift), rear bumper (with faux diffuser), a low-key rear spoiler... even a real functioning diffuser, if you're so inclined.
Brabus will also drop the air suspension by 30 millimeters, fit a stainless steel exhaust, and squeeze more power out of just about any engine Mercedes offers. There's a full range of interior upgrades as well – far too many to list here – but the bottom line is that your Benz needn't look the same, inside or out, as every other one on the street.