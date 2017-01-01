Brazilian Corvette Driver Pulls Some Donuts, Instant Karma Stops By To Say Hi

Karmas don’t get more instant than this one; a Corvette driver decided to pull a couple of donuts in the middle of a public road when almost immediately a police car arrived at the scene.
The incident took place in the beach town of Guaratuba in Brazil last Wednesday, and we’re guessing that the driver got at least a ticket for dangerous driving from the local police officers.
Apparently the driver saw the opportunity to lay down some rubber in spectacular fashion and his Corvette couldn’t resist the calling.
His luck quickly run out though, as the cops turned up even before the smoke cleared off the atmosphere.
Thankfully, there was no traffic at the time of the incident and the only thing that was hurt in the end were the rear tires of the Corvette and the driver’s pride.
