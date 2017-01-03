Bugatti Veyron And EB110 Mashup Looks Surprisingly Good

More than a decade after its release, the Bugatti Veyron continues to capture the imagination of people across the world due mainly to its incredible performance.
In Super Sport guise, it remains the world’s fastest production car and is capable of acceleration figures that simply boggle the mind. However, that doesn’t mean the all-conquering French hypercar is perfect.
To some, it’s design just isn’t quite right. It’s unique, no doubt about it, but from some angles, looks a little too bloated and a little too restrained. The solution? Adding some traits from the Veyron’s predecessor, the EB110 SS, certainly makes its design more eye-catching.
Rendered here by HPF Design, the image incorporates some of the most iconic styling details of the EB110 SS onto the body of a Veyron. Among the modifications are new headlights, some of the EB110’s sharper lines, old school wing mirrors, a fixed rear wing and a smaller front grille.
Sure, the finished product reeks of the 1990s but we think it looks surprisingly good. What are your thoughts?