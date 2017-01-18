Cam-Shaft Makes The BMW M4 More Powerful And Unique

When buying a BMW M4 over the regular 4-Series Coupe, one normally takes this decision (mostly) due to the raw power produced by the 3.0-liter inline-six.
Those who insist on believing that Bavaria's potent premium two-door needs more ponies in the stable can now go for Cam-Shaft's upgrades, which in Level 1 brings the power figures from 431 PS (425 HP) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, to a healthy 520 PS (513 HP) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque.
The German tuner doesn’t reveal the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time, but it probably takes less than the standard car's 4.1 seconds, when equipped with the 7-speed DCT. For these upgrades, Cam-Shaft is asking €2,199 ($2,344), while paying another €2,900 ($3,091) will get you a titanium muffler of the Akrapovic exhaust.
There are also KW thread springs, which allow an individual height adjustment from 5 to 30 mm (0.2-1.18 in), while keeping the adaptive adjustment of the absorbers active, and these cost €699 ($745). Making the entire package more expansive is the wheel-tire combo with 21-inch BBS rims, wrapped in 245/30 and 295/25 rubber, front and rear, respectively. This particular car was also coated in matte battleship grey, for another €2,000 ($2,132).