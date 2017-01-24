Can The BMW M2 Beat The Porsche 718 Boxster S In A Drag Race?

Car disputes should always be settled on the drag strip. Enter South Africa's CarMagazine and their annual 'Performance Shootout' which sees the new Porsche 718 Boxster S challenging the BMW M2
On paper, the BMW M2 is a hair faster than the regular Boxster, as it needs 4.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill, thanks to a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine pushing out 370 PS (365 HP) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels.
The current range-topped of the new Porsche Boxster family is the 'S'. It uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged lump, capable of churning out 350 PS (345 HP) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), it needs 4.5 seconds, but if you opt for the extra Sport Chrono kit and PDK transmission, this number will drop to 4.2 seconds.
The Porsche is, however, 150 kg (331 lbs) lighter than the BMW M2, and in the right hands, it should make a difference in a drag race, but can it actually beat the praised M car? Well, find the answer in the video posted below.