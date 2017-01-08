Can The Porsche 991 GT3 RS PDK Hang Out With A 911 Turbo S?

When it comes to top of the range Porsche 911 models, both the Turbo S and the GT3 RS are exceptional at what they do.
The Turbo S is more street-orientated and is representative of as much straight line performance as one can squeeze into a 911, while the GT3 RS is meant to take most of that performance, and apply it on the race track.
But, what if we're just talking good old fashioned drag racing (from a rolling start), how well do you reckon the GT3 RS can do when matched up against a more powerful sibling?
It's important to note that this particular Turbo S is a Cabriolet model and we're also talking about the Mk 1 version, which means 560 PS (552 HP) instead of the 581 PS (573 HP) of the newer 991.2.
In the end, where the Turbo S will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 3.1 seconds, the GT3 RS requires an extra 0.2 seconds, though its 500 PS (493 HP) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) make it out to be a very dangerous underdog.