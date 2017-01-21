Can You Make A Car More Economical By Modifying It?

Some motorists claim that cars can consume less fuel with just a few minor adjustments, but is this really the case?
With this question in mind, Fifth Gear's Tim Shaw set out to modify an old Volkswagen Polo, by using some of the most common methods.
Focusing on the small hatch's weight, the British TV presenter first removed the spare tire and jack, claiming to have saved 12 kg (26 lbs) in the process, and replaced them with a can of tire weld sealant.
The next step saw the Polo getting a new pair of shoes, worth £60 ($74) each, and finally, Shaw made some modifications to the car's engine management system, which help it accelerate easier and burn less fuel - at least in theory.
But have these modifications paid off? Well, the result might surprise you.