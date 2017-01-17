Can You Still Have Some Fun In A £200 Banged-Up Mercedes C-Class?

Even though this W202 C-Class Mercedes-Benz is a 23-year old banged-up car, the fact that it comes with RWD should still count for something.
According to Car Throttle, this 1994 Mercedes-Benz C180 automatic cost no more than £200 to purchase, which is an absurdly tiny amount by anybody's standards.
If you're in the mood for some history, you should know that the W202 C-Class was Mercedes' entry-level car from 1993 up until the A-Class was launched in 1997. In terms of styling, it came with a short yet tall trunk design and taillights, had a front end similar to that of the W140 S-Class and R129 SL-like headlamps.
The W202 even served as an official Formula 1 Safety Car during the 1996 and 1997 seasons - though in C36 AMG form of course.
As for this C180 version, it was the entry-level petrol model, powered by a 1.8-liter 16V unit, good for 122 PS (120 HP). It also came with a 4-speed automatic, which you'd imagine, wasn't the sportiest gearbox available.
Still, we're talking rear wheel drive and plenty of room to get that tail end out. What do you reckon?