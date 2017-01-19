Canadian Driver Masterfully Avoids Four Moose On Snow-Covered Road

It seems that the driver of this car had a pretty good idea about what to do when he confronted a small herd of moose.
According to the description of the video, once the driver saw the moose ahead, he started braking and the car kept sliding, which is when he cleverly lifted his foot of the brake in an attempt to steer around the animals.
Thankfully, everything turned out OK for everybody involved. Seeing animals get hurt is always horrible, though from the driver's perspective, a direct hit with a moose would have probably been the end of the road for that vehicle, as these animals can weigh anywhere between 380 (837 lbs) to almost 700 kg (1,543 lbs).
During the evasive maneuvers, the Canadian managed to steer his vehicle right in-between the animals, which at that point were simply trying to get away from the incoming projectile's path.
By the way, is it us or does the guy's laughter sound a lot like he's saying "Ho Ho Ho?"