Canadian Union Leader Supports Trump's Move To Alter NAFTA

The president of Canadian labor union Unifor has come out in support of Donald Trump’s planned renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
While recently speaking with The Detroit News, Jerry Dias revealed about his belief that NAFTA has been terrible for U.S. and Canadian workers.
“I disagree (with) Trump on so many things but one thing I do agree with him on is that NAFTA has been a disaster for American and Canadian workers. It’s clear. I am anxious to renegotiate NAFTA ... and this is just another example,” he said.
Dias’ statement came shortly after General Motors announced it would lay off over 600 people this year at its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. The automaker’s official word on the layoffs is that they’re a response to expected decline in production at the facility for the current Equinox and the end of production of the existing GMC Terrain.
However, Dias believes that it is also to do with the fact that the next-generation Terrain will be built at a factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
“The announcement is as a result of both. If they weren’t moving the Terrain to Mexico than we wouldn’t be having this problem,” he said.