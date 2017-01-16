CarBuyer Finds New Fiat Tipo Cheap And Not As Good As The Competition

Things don't look good for Fiat's latest compact car, the Tipo, in CarBuyer's review.
Jumping into the range-topping Lounge, which can be had for around £18,000 ($21,922) in the United Kingdom, James Batchelor made some not so pleasant remarks on the quality of plastics inside, the infotainment system, whose small proportions make it tricky to operate on the move, and rear headroom.
The petrol engine lineup is said to be quite thirsty for what it has to offer, the gearbox has some issues, and the vehicle's cornering abilities are said to be inferior compared to those of a Volkswagen Golf, Opel/Vauxhall Astra, Ford Focus or Seat Leon, all of which belong to the same segment as Fiat's compact hatch.
On the plus side, the car is good to look at, and its 440 liters of boot space is well appreciated, especially since one can haul large objects with the 60/40 split rear seats folded down. Moreover, the Tipo is said to be surprisingly comfortable, and at less than £13,000 ($15,833), which is the entry price for the cheapest model, is one of the more affordable options in the category.