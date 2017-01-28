Care For Bertone's Freclimber, A Daihatsu Rocky With A BMW Engine? That'll Be $15,000

Meet the Bertone Freeclimber, a Japanese-Italian half-breed powered by a German turbo-diesel engine. What could go wrong?
According to Dutch Safari, you need to spend $15,000 in order to purchase this 1990 Freeclimber, a repackaged Daihatsu Rocky, modified by Bertone to feature a leather interior, power locks and even optional air conditioning.
Of course, they couldn't just use any old Daihatsu engine seen as how they wanted it to compete with the likes of the Jeep Cherokee. Their solution was to utilize BMW's M20 2.0, M20 2.7 and M21 2.4 units.
This particular model features the M21 2.4-liter turbo diesel, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It also has air conditioning and doesn't seem to be in that bad of a shape, all things considered.
Only about 2,800 units were ever built between 1989 and 1992, which means that the Freeclimber remains a pretty rare classic 4x4.