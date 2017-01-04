Carlex Design Dresses Up Cadillac Escalade Cabin

Even though Cadillac likes to think that it's latest Escalade is the most luxurious American SUV ever, aftermarket specialist Carlex Design believes it can take it to another level with its customization program.
The car featured here is an Escalade Platinum, which means you're already getting an improved experience over the standard model, thanks to features such as the special leather seating surfaces, suede microfiber headliner, 22" wheels and improved infotainment for the rear passengers.
Carlex Design tops that with custom leather in multiple textures throughout the cabin. They even add their company logo on top of the steering wheel, while going with a new look for the wood inserts found on the center console and door panels.
According to Carlex Design, "a beautiful car interior is also like music: its elements must be like a symphony. A symphony of class and good taste". We'll let you be the judge on this one.