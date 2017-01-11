Cars 3 Trailer Shows Lightning McQueen Getting Revenge On New Rival

An extended trailer for Cars 3 has just been released and this one actually gives us some welcome plot details after the first two rather inconclusive trailers.
As with the first trailer, it reveals that while racing, protagonist Lightning McQueen suffers an horrific accident while under pressure from Jackson Storm, a new-generation of hyper-fast racers.
The film will then trace McQueen’s journey to return to the sport in an attempt to dethrone Storm, a rookie who takes the motorsport world by storm. Helping McQueen return to racing will be long-time friend Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo.
Although we’re already getting excited for the new film, the bad news is that it won’t premiere for a further six months, on June 16, 2017 in U.S. theaters.