CES 2017: Amazon Alexa Coming To More Cars Thanks To Inrix

Technology company Inrix has announced that it will integrate Amazon Alexa into its OpenCar platform for connected vehicles.
In laymens terms, this means that vehicles enabled with Inrix's OpenCar platform will be given access to all the features of Amazon Alexa, including Audible audiobooks, Amazon Music and numerous Inrix Driver Services including parking, traffic and road weather conditions.
The OpenCar platform can be used by automakers as a framework to develop their own infotainment systems around. It's therefore not known which carmakers could use OpenCar for their vehicles and what cars will benefit from the full Amazon Alexa suite.
What we do know is that the system will allow users to send route directions from inside a user's home straight to the OpenCar-equipped vehicle and will also allow users access to Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.
Speaking of Alexa's incorporation into the technology platform, vice president of OpenCar at Inrix Joe Barry said “The ubiquity of mobile and cloud technology in our lives makes the integration with Amazon Alexa a key solution for people looking to maintain personalized and seamless connectivity throughout their daily lives. Innovative technology, like Amazon Alexa, enables OpenCar to meet the needs of automakers and deliver a next-gen experience for connected cars."