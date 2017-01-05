CES 2017: BMW's i Inside Concept Puts A Futuristic Spin On Car Interiors

Among the most intriguing concepts currently on show at CES 2017 in Las Vegas is the BMW i Inside Future.
The oddly-named concept provides an interesting look at the form the car could take in the future and focuses much of its design and technologies into the cabin.
Debuting on the i Inside Future is the German company’s latest in-car control and display technology, dubbed BMW HoloActive Touch. The system aims to bring together all the convenience and technology of BMW gesture control and BMW Head-Up Display and packages it all together.
Alongside a fully digital dashboard, the HoloActive Touch incorporates a floating/holographic touch surface projected above the center console. The virtual display can be operated just like a normal touchscreen even though there isn’t a physical screen to touch.
Elsewhere in the cabin the i Inside Concept includes four edgy seats which have no hope of reaching the production line but look cool nonetheless. There’s even a small book shelf behind the front passenger seat and some shrubbery under the rear seats.
Will we see a car like this on the street in the coming decade? Not a chance. However, we could see some of its technologies, including the HoloActive Touch system, debut in future BMW models.