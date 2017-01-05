CES 2017: Ford & Samsung Team Up, Wearables To Be Integrated with SYNC

Thanks to a new Gear Auto Link app, Samsung Gear S2 and S3 smartwatch owners will soon be able to connect with Ford SYNC-equipped models.
This way, Samsung smartwatch users will be able to receive parking reminders and alerts helping them stay attentive when behind the wheel of their car.
"The power of Ford SYNC is its flexibility to connect to new devices and services," stated Dave Hatton, Ford global manager, mobile applications and emergency services. "As wearable technology advances, connecting your vehicle to these devices holds immense potential to help make your life more convenient and more personalized."
What this means is that you'll no longer have to take out your smartphone and write down your parking location. Instead, the app will proactively ask you to log the vehicle's location with just a few taps on your watch.
After you've parked and the car is turned off, you'll receive a prompt on your Samsung Gear smartwatch asking if you'd like to log the parking spot - acquired via the vehicle's GPS. If the car is parked inside a garage, the driver can type either the level, column or any other location indicators into the watch interface.
Furthermore, drivers can now help boost their attentiveness by using the Gear smartwatch to set audible chimes and voice alerts at specific intervals (like 3,5,10,15 or 20 minutes) while on the road. Future versions of the app will vibrate the watch as a surefire way to keep the driver more alert.