CES 2017: Gorilla Glass Is Not Only For Phones, But For Cars Too

Twelve months after it was announced that the 2017 Ford GT would use a Gorilla Glass windshield, Corning has presented a concept car at CES bathed in its strengthened glass.
The brand’s new division, Gorilla Glass for Automotive, has developed a new form of glass designed to be even stronger than the glass used by dozens of smartphones, allowing cars equipped with Gorilla Glass to withstand the hottest and coldest of conditions.
The concept car revealed by Corning at CES incorporates Gorilla Glass for the windshield, sun roof, dashboard display, steering wheel display, rear window and the touchscreen integrated into the center console.
Corning says that alongside being stronger than normal automotive glass, Gorilla Glass can be made thinner therefore allowing for weight saving across a vehicle. Additionally, the glass supports augmented reality and can transition from clear to opaque at the touch of a button.
According to Corning executive vice president and innovation officer Marty Curran, “By bringing Corning Gorilla Glass to the automotive industry, Corning is delivering lighter, tougher, and more optically advantaged solutions, enabling improved fuel efficiency, and a safer, more enhanced user experience for both drivers and passengers.
“Corning’s leading position in mobile device cover glass has provided an excellent launch pad for glass solutions enabling smart-phone like connectivity in cars. We are excited to be demonstrating all of these new technologies and opportunities in a custom-built connected car, shown for the first time at CES.”