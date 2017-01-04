CES 2017: Hyundai's Healthcare Cockpit Will Monitor And Relieve Your Stress Levels

Hyundai has used the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as the place to unveil its vision for the future of health-conscious vehicles.
Dubbed the Health + Mobility Cockpit, the concept has been designed to monitor the health of occupants and can manage the stress and other negative effects often produced by driving.
The cockpit includes so-called 'Mood Bursts' which rely on sensors to detect if the driver is losing concentration. If the driver does lose concentration, an 'Alert Burst' can be triggered, but if the car detects high stress levels, a 'Calm Burst' will be activated to boost relaxation. For example, if the driver is losing focus, the driver's seat can automatically adjust to a more upright position.
Similarly, different levels of warm and cooling lighting through the cabin can be varied to impact alertness and mood. There's also an advanced scent system where different aromas can be dispersed through the cabin. For example, lavender or eucalyptus scents can be used to calm a driver while cedar or peppermint can energize occupants.
Other elements of the cabin which can change include the temperature and sound. There's also a one-touch recording system which a driver can use to quickly record their own thoughts whenever they please.
Although Hyundai hasn't said if it will bring the Health + Mobility Concept to production, it asserts that similar sensors could be used by its future models.