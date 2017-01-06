CES 2017: Mercedes Demonstrates Seats That Will Keep You Fit

Hyundai isn’t the only brand to have debuted an interior designed to improve your health at CES, as Mercedes-Benz has done the same.
Dubbed the ‘Fit & Healthy’ suite and debuting in a modified S-Class, the German firm has designed a number of functions aimed at enhancing the well-being of occupants while reducing stress levels.
Among the most intriguing functions are the so-called ‘Motion’ seats. These seats take in-car massages to an entirely new level and are able to periodically move the vehicle’s seats in response to what sensors monitor about the fatigue levels and posture of a driver.
Speaking of the technology with Car Advice, member of the board of management of Daimler, Ola Kallenius, said: “Your car should really be a fitness machine. It’s your third place – you have your home, you have your work, and you have your car. Why shouldn’t the car interact with your body and your mind in a positive way to actually make you feel better?
“Motion seating actually senses, during the ride, how you feel, what the muscles in your back and the position of your spine and so on, is. And it adjusts the seat accordingly – like, if you’re sitting in a very long meeting, you usually don’t stay in the same position for a very long time: you try to move around and use different positions, to help with your muscles and circulation.”