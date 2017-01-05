CES 2017: Panasonic, Google And Qualcomm Debut Standalone Android Infotainment System

Panasonic, Qualcomm and Google have unveiled a standalone infotainment system at CES that runs solely off the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.
Although Android Auto is already available in many new vehicles, this latest infotainment system doesn't simply mirror a phone's display onto the car's screen. Instead, the entire system runs off Android and can therefore be used and customized by car manufacturers.
Speaking of the system, president of Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, Tom Gebhardt said “From the beginning, our goal was to create an in-vehicle infotainment system that shortened production time, minimized development cost for major OEMs globally, and allowed for more efficient evolutions as time and technology changes in mobility.
“By working with Qualcomm Technologies and Google, we were able to accomplish that goal, resulting in an infotainment system concept that is innovative and future proof. This concept should be considered 'skip generation' technology, meaning that we expect it include features beyond that of the next two IVI generations ahead."
The system operates off Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820Am processor and includes an integrated X12 LTE modem which supports 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink speeds.
Note: Android Auto pictured