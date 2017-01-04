CES 2017: TomTom Joins Lucid Motors As Infotainment Partner For First Vehicle Launch
| By Sergiu Tudose |
TomTom announced that it's been selected by Lucid Motors as a maps, navigation and TomTom traffic provider for the company's first vehicle, the Lucid Air.
Unveiled back in December 2016, the Lucid Air is a luxury electric vehicle scheduled to hit the US market in 2019. It will be priced from around $160,000, while offering customers no fewer than 1,000 HP and an all-electric range of up to 400 miles (643 km) on a single charge.
Thanks to TomTom, Lucid Air drivers will be able to use key navigation features such as the automotive-grade digital Maps, provided in industry standard NDS format, the TomTom navigation software, NavKit, as well as TomTom Traffic.
"Our deal with Lucid Motors is another example of an OEM trusting TomTom as a future-proof partner for the connected car," said Antoine Saucier, managing director TomTom Automotive.
"TomTom's navigation suite, including real-time traffic information and turn-by-turn directions, will be an important component of the Lucid Air’s connected, natural and adaptive user experience," added Lucid exec, Jane Nguyen.
Those visiting this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas can experience TomTom's future-ready mapping products at their booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #3119.