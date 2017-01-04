CES 2017: Toyota’s Concept-i Looks Like Something Apple Would Make And Name

PHOTO GALLERY

Toyota pulled the wraps off the new, futuristic Concept-i at the CES in Las Vegas, showcasing the company’s view for vehicles of the future.The Concept-i was designed at Toyota’s CALTY Design Research in California and uses the user experience technology from the Toyota Innovation Hub in San Francisco.The whole idea behind the concept was to offer an immersive and energetic user experience, mainly thanks to the Concept-i’s integrated artificial intelligence system which can anticipate people’s needs, improve their daily lives or, as Toyota puts it, “inspire their imaginations”.“At Toyota, we recognize that the important question isn’t whether future vehicles will be equipped with automated or connected technologies,” said Bob Carter, senior vice president of automotive operations for Toyota. “It is the experience of the people who engage with those vehicles. Thanks to Concept-i and the power of artificial intelligence, we think the future is a vehicle that can engage with people in return.”The company claims that the heart of the Concept-i is a powerful AI system that learns with the driver and that is capable of building a “meaningful and human” relationship with him.Instead of just offering driving patterns and schedules, the system can leverage multiple technologies to measure emotion and map it against where and when the driver travels around the world. This combo is what Toyota believes it’s giving the Concept-i its ability to use mobility towards improving the quality of life of the driver.*Developing Story