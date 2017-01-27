Cheap Cars, The Best Cars? 14 Reasons Why They Might Be

If you're too stressed out about all the bad things that can happen to your dream car, a cheaper solution might be in the cards for you.
While it's true that there are plenty of advantages to owning a cheap car as in price of acquisition, it all comes down to your expectations and the type of person you are.
If you're a car enthusiast, odds are you're not dreaming about owning a 1990s VW Golf or something of that nature, but rather a car that in the end will require a much bigger commitment from you, while also offering way more satisfaction in return.
Still, if your idea of stress-free motoring is not having to worry about your vehicle, Car Throttle has put together 14 reasons why you might be better off driving something really cheap.
Some of these reasons/arguments are quite easy to defend. For example, not having to worry about damaging your alloys - just imagine not cringing every time you happen to go over a pothole. Since we're on the topic of "stress", other things that might put you at ease would be not having to worry about parking, depreciation or other drivers bumping into your car by accident.
The rest of the list can feel a bit subjective, but we'll let you decide that for yourselves.