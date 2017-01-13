Check Out How Low This Maserati GranTurismo Can Go

Even if the Maserati GranTurismo is considered more of a luxury GT than anything else, some owners still take things to certain extremes when it comes to its appearance and even its practicality.
Don't get us wrong, a lift system is definitely something practical and there are plenty of supercars that use one in order to get past speed bumps. But when it's there to bring your Italian exotic even closer to the road, things might get a little bit sparky.
And we mean that literally, as the underbelly of this surprisingly pink GranTurismo S is going to scrape the asphalt somewhere towards the end of the clip.
To clarify, we know this is the GranTurismo S version thanks to the front spoiler, which in turn has us feeling a little bit sorry for those 460 PS and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque not getting their day in the sun.
The description of the video comically reads "Cleaning gum out of the street", which is probably true. Still, we can think of much better uses for an exotic that can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds while delivering one of the purest naturally-aspirated V8 symphonies in the industry.