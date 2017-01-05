Check Out The Latest Image Of Mercedes-AMG's Hypercar From CES

Mercedes-Benz has used CES 2017 as the place to reveal a second teaser image of its upcoming F1-powered hybrid hypercar.
Snapped here by GTspirit during a presentation, the image shows the rear-end of the car and its aerodynamic body.
Among the most obvious elements is the large roof scoop, a Le Mans-style central fin running the length of the hypercar as well as two massive NACA-ducts to feed cool air into the engine bay. The prominent rear haunches also catch the eye.
Power for the Mercedes-AMG hypercar will come directly from the brand’s championship winning Formula One car. This means the model will feature a high-revving 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine mated to a hybrid and energy recovery system. Although the internal combustion won’t rev as fast as the F1 car, it will still spin at over 10,000 rpm. All up, around 1,000 hp is being targeted.
Between 200 and 300 examples are bound for the production line.